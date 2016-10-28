Halloween Happenings in Okeechobee

Halloween Happenings —
OKEECHOBEE — From fall festivals and costume contests to trunk or treats, you will find something to do on this list of Halloween Happenings. Starting tonight through Nov. 5.
School planning Fall Festival
Central Elementary, 610 S.W. Fifth Ave. will hold its annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Church of the Trinity hosting Fall Festival
Okeechobee Church of the Trinity, 2939 S.W. Third Terrace, will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Games, prizes along with a concession stand are planned. Open to the public. In Cedar Plaza behind PNC Bank. Call Teresa at 863-824-0208 or 863-623-6500 for information.
Family Fall Festival slated at Christ Fellowship
A Family Fall Festival will be held at the Christ Fellowship Church, 701 S. Parrott Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For information, visit www.gochristfellowship.com.
Northside Baptist is site of Fall Festival
Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Northside Baptist Church, 51 N.W. 98th St. Bring your family and friends of all ages and join us for a day of fun, games, and fellowship at no cost to you. Contact 863-763-3584.
Costume contest is Oct. 29
Cypress Hut Eagles, 4701 U.S. 441 S.E., will hold a Halloween Costume Contest at 8 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29. For information, call 863-467-1154.
Eagles Halloween party set
Fraternal Order of Eagles #4137, 9985 U.S. 441 N. Come in costume to win our contest or come as you are on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. Entertainment by Medicine Man & Dennis. For information, call 863-763-2552.
Legion plans Halloween Party
American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., is hosting a brazen bizarre Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. Hang with the Strange. There is a $5 cover charge. All Witches, Ghosts, Goblin’s, Troll’s, strange Costume contest included, dress for success, one winner. Music by D&K. Activities drawings, costume prize, maybe drink specials, door prize and more.
Lounge site of party
Enjoy a Halloween Party at the Oasis Lounge, Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wear your favorite costume and enter the costume contest where you can compete for special prizes. The Oasis Lounge opens at 5 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night. For information on this or any event at the Club, contact Kip Gardner at 863-610-6659 or 863-763-6388.
Moose offers Halloween party
Okeechobee Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. There will music, dancing, games, and a costume contest with prizes. For information contact 863-763-4954.
Church hosting picnic
The Pentecostals of Okeechobee, 405 S.W. 10th Ave., will host a picnic and a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. Bring bags of candy and the best dressed trunk wins an prize along with the best costume. Please no scary costumes. For information, call 863-763-5300.
Haunted house open
Home Depot, 2700 U.S. 441 S., will host the fifth annual haunted house on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Fall Festival at First Baptist
First Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival on Monday, Oct. 31, at 401 S.W. Fourth St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The festival will be open to the public.
Halloween photo contest set
The Okeechobee News, 107 S.W. 17th St., will hold a photo costume contest for all ages on Monday, Oct. 31. Stop by the office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a photo and a sweet treat! The photos will be uploaded to our Facebook page and the one with the most likes by the end of the week will win a prize and have their photo in the Okeechobee News! For information, call Tammi at 863-763-3134, Ext. 4228.
Church hosts festival
Okeechobee Christian Church, 3055 S.E. 18th Terrace., will host a trunk or treat festival on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be games, prizes along with concessions.
Church plans fall festival
Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene, 425 S.W. 28th St., will hold a fall festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be bounce houses, games, food and fun. This event is free and open to the public.
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.