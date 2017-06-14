Grand jury indicts 18-year-old Brandie Dailey on first degree murder charge

On Tuesday, June 6, a grand jury indicted 18-year-old Brandie Dailey on first degree murder charges in connection with the murder of Robert Joiner.
According to the Okeechobee City Police Department report, Mr. Joiner was physically challenged and had lived in his Southeast Fourth Street home for many years. He allowed Dailey and her boyfriend, Michael Raulerson, to live in his home in exchange housekeeping and cooking. The couple had lived in Mr. Joiner’s home for about one year, according to the report.
Mr. Joiner’s family routinely received calls from him daily. When he failed to call and they were unable to reach him, his sister filed a missing person report.
Responding to that report, Detective Bill Saum went to Mr. Joiner’s house on April 4, where Dailey invited the officers in and allowed the entire property to be searched.
“A short time later, I was advised a deceased person had been found in the 400 block of S.E. 32nd Avenue in Okeechobee,” the detective’s report continues.
“I and others at that scene recognized the deceased as Robert ‘Bobby’ Joiner. Joiner was tied up, hands behind his back and feet tied together. He was wrapped in a blanket,” the report states.
Brandie Ariel Dailey, 18, S.E. Fourth St., was arrested April 4, on one count each of first-degree felony murder with a weapon and tampering with evidence.
Also arrested in connection with the murder and the case were Michael James Raulerson, 21, S.E. Fourth Street, and Michael Wayne Jacobs, 35, N.W. 33rd Avenue. Both of the Okeechobee men are charged with one count of tampering with evidence. They are accused of helping Dailey dispose of the body, according to the arrest report.
Assistant State Attorney Don Richardson was in court and thus unavailable for comment this morning. This story will be updated when more information is available.