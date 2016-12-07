FWC plans prescribed burn of Lake Okeechobee marsh

LAKE OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is planning to conduct a prescribed burn on 20,000 acres of Lake Okeechobee in a marsh area south of the Kissimmee River and north of the Indian Prairie (C-40) Canal.
The prescribed burn to improve fish and wildlife habitat is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, weather permitting.
To help protect public health and safety, the FWC plans to conduct the prescribed burn under weather conditions that minimize smoke impacts to nearby towns and roads. Access to the navigational trails through the marsh, including Pearce Canal in Buckhead Ridge, may be limited temporarily during the burn for safety reasons.
Application of prescribed burn is part of an integrated management approach on Lake Okeechobee, Florida’s largest lake. The FWC manages Lake Okeechobee in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Florida Water Management District and Audubon of Florida.
Prescribed burn is a safe way to apply natural processes, ensure ecosystem health and reduce the threat of wildfire. Ecologically responsible prescribed burns help improve habitat for fish, waterfowl, wading birds, the Everglade snail kite, and other wildlife populations.
For more information, contact the FWC’s Okeechobee Field Office at 863-462-5190 or visit the Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Plant Management Interagency Task Force website: Floridainvasives.org/Okeechobee.
Learn about prescribed burn by going to MyFWC.com, clicking on “Wildlife & Habitats” and then “Prescribed Fire.” On that page, you can find information about how prescribed burn benefits wildlife and people.