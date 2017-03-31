Fleeing bovine leads police on chase

OKEECHOBEE — Local law enforcement members had a hectic few minutes Tuesday when they were involved in a different type of chase.
It all started around 6:19 p.m. when Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD) Sergeant Belen Reyna was contacted by OCPD Detective Sergeant Betty Taylor that she had just been involved in an accident.
A black cow had run into her OCPD-issued vehicle.
It seems the cow escaped from a trailer at the Okeechobee Livestock Market and made its way from U.S. 98 North to U.S. 441, and then met up with the detective’s car on N.W. Sixth Street.
Audra Clemons, who spoke on behalf of the livestock market, said the cow was brought to the market and there was evidently something wrong with the trailer in which it was transported. It was this defect that apparently allowed the bovine to make its escape.
Sgt. Reyna went on to say he caught up with the errant cow in the 800 block of N.W. Eighth Street but couldn’t corral it.
Besides local law enforcement, livestock market employees were also involved in the chase.
The animal headed west towards N.W. Ninth Avenue, then cut across N.W. Sixth Street into the Emergency Operations Center. From there, it headed south along the railroad tracks toward N.W. Second Street.
“We blocked traffic on State Road 70 West so that the cow could get through without hurting anyone or damaging property,” pointed out Sgt. Reyna, adding that Sgt. Taylor’s car had sustained an estimated $200 in damages.
The cow was finally captured at the First Baptist Church. Although it had some “minor scrapes” it appeared to be OK.
It was then returned to the livestock market.
“Law enforcement was amazing in the way they facilitated the capture of this cow. They were great,” said Ms. Clemons.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News