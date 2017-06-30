Fireworks Saturday at Okee-Tantie

The Okeechobee community will celebrate Independence Day a little early this year.
A community celebration, complete with fireworks, is planned for Saturday, July 1, at the Okee-Tantie recreation area off State Road 78, just east of the Kissimmee River.
Festivities will again be hosted by the Okeechobee Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 69.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Activities start at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include watermelon eating, ice cream eating, hula hoop, sack races and frozen t-shirt contests.
The events will continue every hour, weather permitting.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be shot over the Kissimmee River.
The celebration is free and open to the public.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets to sit on. Participants are also advised to bring insect repellent.