Entry deadline is Feb. 24: Are you ready for the county fair?

OKEECHOBEE –This year’s fair will host the largest number of competitive events yet. With almost two dozen different competitions, the tent should be full of blue ribbon displays. Details of all of the categories can be found in the 2017 Premium Book. The premium book and entry form may be downloaded from the Okeechobee County Fair ’s web site at www.okeechobeecountyfair.com. Premium books may also be picked up at the Okeechobee County Extension Office at 458 U.S. 98 North. The entry deadline is Feb. 24.
In the photography division this year the popular People’s Choice Award and the Best of Show in both the Youth and Adult divisions will continue to be top contests. Last year over 900 fair visitors voted for their favorite in the People’s Choice. The photography contest is an exciting event for the contestants and many have been competing since the first year of the fair .
One of the most popular categories at the fair , with both the judges and contestants, is the baked goods. There is truly a smorgasbord of delectable delights. The baking category is an opportunity for local cooks to share their great recipes that have often been handed down in their families. We will continue to have the judge’s Best of Show winner as well. All of you budding “Cake Bosses” need to check out the competition!
All of the categories at the fair feature both youth and adult divisions. In addition to ribbons and prize money there will be plagues for the Best of Show winners and the People’s Choice Winner.
This year’s fair will open on March 14 at 5 p.m. and continues through Sunday, March 19.
