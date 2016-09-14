Drunk wanders into wrong home

Sep 14th, 2016 · by Diane Timmons · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — Try to imagine what you would do if you were asleep on your couch and a man suddenly came in, sat down in a recliner and told you to get out of his home.

That’s exactly what happened to a young Okeechobee woman Thursday, Sept. 8, when an intoxicated man ordered her out of the apartment around 2:35 a.m.

Deputy Sergeant Randy Thomas, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated in his report the young woman’s mother was asleep in an upstairs bedroom when he plopped down in the recliner.

“(The young woman) told him to get out. The male told her, ‘no, you get out!’

The male went on to tell her that this was his home,” stated Sgt. Thomas.

The woman’s mother came downstairs and, together, they pushed the man out of the apartment as he continued to claim that his was his home.

Once outside, the inebriated man took up residence in the mother’s car.

Sgt. Thomas said the woman went through her car but nothing was missing.

OCSO Deputy Chris Weeks then took the man to his apartment that was located in the same complex.

“No criminal charges were placed on (the man) per the victim’s request,” pointed out Sgt. Thomas.


    Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/okeechobeenews/public_html/wp-content/themes/newswire/single.php on line 49

Recent Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2016 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie