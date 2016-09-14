Drunk wanders into wrong home

OKEECHOBEE — Try to imagine what you would do if you were asleep on your couch and a man suddenly came in, sat down in a recliner and told you to get out of his home.

That’s exactly what happened to a young Okeechobee woman Thursday, Sept. 8, when an intoxicated man ordered her out of the apartment around 2:35 a.m.

Deputy Sergeant Randy Thomas, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated in his report the young woman’s mother was asleep in an upstairs bedroom when he plopped down in the recliner.

“(The young woman) told him to get out. The male told her, ‘no, you get out!’

The male went on to tell her that this was his home,” stated Sgt. Thomas.

The woman’s mother came downstairs and, together, they pushed the man out of the apartment as he continued to claim that his was his home.

Once outside, the inebriated man took up residence in the mother’s car.

Sgt. Thomas said the woman went through her car but nothing was missing.

OCSO Deputy Chris Weeks then took the man to his apartment that was located in the same complex.

“No criminal charges were placed on (the man) per the victim’s request,” pointed out Sgt. Thomas.



