Donate to Big Brothers, Big Sisters Okeechobee through #GivingTuesday

OKEECHOBEE – Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Okeechobee (BBBS) offers a successful school-based reading program in kindergarten through third grade classrooms that span from Everglades Elementary and North Elementary, to Seminole and South Elementary School. The non-profit organization has a year-end funding goal for the Okeechobee program and they are looking to reach it through a #GivingTuesday initiative.
Many people are familiar with the shopping days that follow Thanksgiving.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have received front-and-center headlines and consumer attention. However, the following Tuesday, dubbed #Giving Tuesday, is now in its fifth year and is just as much of an institution as its predecessors.
“#GivingTuesday is one-day amidst the craziness of consumer spending where people can literally give back instead of purchase,” said Rachel Heddings, COO of Big Brothers Big Sisters St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties.
As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters creates meaningful one-to-one matches between adults (Bigs) and children (Littles) ages 5 through 18. National research has shown that these positive relationships have a direct and measurable impact on children’s lives.
In order for continued success with the Okeechobee school-based programs, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee set a yearly fundraising goal and is reaching out to the Okeechobee community for support. No donation is too small. Please visit this link to directly donate: https://www.giveffect.com/campaigns/3059-today-s-reader-is-tomorrow-s-leader.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. For more information on how to donate, sponsor or volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee County, please visit www.bbbsbigs.org, call 863-824-2227, or email: info@bbbsgs.org. On Facebook, please visit: www.facebook.com/bbbsbigs.
