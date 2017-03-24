Dog thrown over fence now has new home

OKEECHOBEE — Sometimes there is a happy ending to a terrible story.
Nalas New Life Rescue came to the rescue of “Jenny” the puppy, who was thrown over the fence at Okeechobee County Animal Control Jan. 3 and suffered a severe leg injury.
“Her leg was broken, as you can imagine,” Barbi Moline, Director of the NNLR said this week. “She hit the ground hard, spent the whole night out there in pain, and it was definitely a case of animal abuse for sure.”
Supporters of the rescue quickly raised $1,100 to pay for her surgery and veterinary bills and she is now is fully recovered.
The Okeechobee shelter has used Nalas before and 32 animals have been rescued from certain death in recent months. Jenny’s case drew a lot of attention due to various media reports.
The shelter called right after the dog was found and said they would have to euthanize Jenny if they could not find help.
Orthopedic surgeon Frederico Latimer of Jupiter performed the successful surgery as he placed pins in the dog’s leg.
“She was so young, time was of the essence,” Ms. Moline said. “She had a two-month recovery and is now a normal puppy. She just got clearance this week to be able to run. Her leg is completely healed and that is the good end of the story.”
Jenny was also adopted by a good home and is today living in Stuart.
Ms. Moline said the supporters of the rescue are very generous and they raised the money in less than 12 hours after hearing about Jenny’s plight.
“It is just the ultimate reward to be able to help a dog like that that was blatantly abused. She is just the nicest puppy. Now she has a full life ahead of her, and it could have been a tragic situation for her.”
The rescue also helped a dog with an injured tail, abandoned at Walmart store. Authorities are unsure how the dog was injured. A surgeon had to amputate the tail. Hercules is now living in a new home on the Treasure Coast.
The public assisted law enforcement in the investigation of Jenny’s animal abuse. Jorge Samuel Hernandez, 34, was arrested and charged with the crime.
A video of the incident helped deputies make an arrest.
Ms. Moline said she would love to bring Jenny to court to testify in the case but was told that won’t be allowed. She agrees Jenny would certainly love to bark out the answers to the prosecutor’s questions.
Charles M. Murphy is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News