OKEECHOBEE — These are the current stores and restaurants open for business post Hurricane Irma.
Update as of Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m.
Food and supplies
- Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., 863-763-7070.Open till 10 p.m. today.
- Publix, 3551 U.S. 441, 863-763-3500.Will be open till 9 p.m. today and will most likely resume normal business hours on Friday, Sept. 15.
- Winn-Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441 863-763-8354. Open to 7 p.m. today.
- Walgreens, 100 N.W. Park St, 863-357-1754. Close today at 9 p.m. and will open tomorrow at 7 a.m.
- CVS, 106 N. Parrott Ave., 863-763-3169. Back open with normal business hours.
- Family Dollar, 930 N.E. Park St., 863-357-1900. Will reopen Wednesday.
- Family Dollar, 1984 U.S. 70, 863-763-0865. Reopen time is unknown.
- Family Dollar, 1951 U.S. 441 SE, 863-357-8672. Reopen time is unknown
- Dollar Tree, 3419 U.S. 411 S., 863-357-5710. Back open to normal business hours.
- 441 Drive Thru, 110 N.W. 23rd Lane, 863-357-1919. Open to normal business hours.
- Cracker Trail Country Store, 18084 U.S. 98 N., 863-763-0653. Reopen time unknown.
- Country Cooler, 701 N.W. Park St. 863-467-2870. Reopen time unknown.
- Mosquito Creek Grocery, 5500 U.S. 70 E. 863-763-7412. Reopen time unknown.
Gas
- Town Star/BP 12800 SR 70W, 863-467-6012 (Posies Corner). No gas. Reopen time is unknown at this time.
- Gilbert Oil, 909 NW 9th St., has gas and diesel and will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Town Star/BP 3990 SR SR 710 E, 863-467-4188 (TI). No gas. Reopen time is unknown at this time.
- Town Star/BP 1865 SR 70W, 863-357-0116 (Angus). No gas. Reopen time is unknown at this time.
- Bill’s Mini Mart, 3007 SR 70 E, 863-763-0059. Has gas and store is open normal business hours.
- Fast Break 1505 SR 78 W, 863-763-0973. No gas. Reopen time is unknown at this time.
- Handy, 2790 U..S 441 S., 863-467-5066. No gas. Reopen time is unknown at this time.
- Circle K, 400 U.S. 98 N., 863-763-5635.No gas. Store is open normal business hours.
- Circle K, 3761 U.S. 441 N., 863-763-4564. No gas. Remain time is unknown.
- Racetrac, 1596 S.R. 70 E., 863-467-6000.No gas. Reopen time is unknown at this time.
Restaurants
Applebee’s, 1210 U.S. 70 E., 863-357-0141. Has a limited menu and will be open till 8 p.m. today.
Lakeside Grill, 111 S. Parrott Ave., 863-357-4745. Open normal business hours.
Tin Fish, 301 N. Parrott Ave., 863-357-0722. Open till 8 p.m. Closed till 1 p.m. tomorrow for private event. Then reopens for normal business hours.
Los Cocos, 107 N.W. Sixth Ave., 863-467-0922. Will close at 5 p.m.
