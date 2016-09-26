Community Events for Okeechobee

Community events
Dinner for first responders set
Attention first responders! Bring the family and enjoy a spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St. There will be a bounce house for the kids! OCSO, OCPD, city/county fire/rescue, FWC and Forrest Service, all are welcome. Sponsored by Okeechobee Shrine Club, Okeechobee Masonic Lodge No. 237 and Okeechobee Chapter No. 128 Order of the Eastern Star. RSVP by Sept. 15 to Fred Sterling at 863-634-7208 or Kip Gardner at 863-610-6659.
Collaborative Council to meet
The Community Collaborative Council of the Okeechobee County Shared Services Network will conduct their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. in the board room of the Okeechobee County School Board, 700 S.W. Second Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to allow the community to identify issues, collaborate, and share information regarding services for children and their families. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. For information, please call Erin Moore at 863-462-5000, ext. 257.
Job Fair set for Sept. 28
East Coast Migrant Head Start Project will host a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Red Cross, 323 N. Parrott Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Legion serving tacos
American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., is serving margaritas and delicious tacos along with other menu items on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get together with your friends and family. Music is provided for several hours mid afternoon for your enjoyment.
September yard sale dates set
Hospice of Okeechobee will host a yard sale at 315 S.E. Third Ave., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Hospice now has its boutique open 8 a.m. until noon each day.
Moose serves taco salad
The Okeechobee Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., invites you to join the fun on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for five-card bingo at 5 p.m. and again on Thursday, Sept. 29, for Legion bingo beginning at 1 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 30, all-you-can-eat homemade pizza and chicken tenders will be available from 5 until 7 p.m. Taco salad is served on Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. with live entertainment by Mike Wolski until 9 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.
BHR hosts guest speaker
Bobby Keefe will speak on “Invisible Wounds,” the Honor Flight and other veteran’s projects and information at the Thursday, Sept. 29, meeting of the BHR Community Association. A pot luck dinner at 6:30 p.m. precedes the 7:15 p.m. meeting at the Community Center located just behind the Firehouse on S.R. 78. Come join your neighbors and you’ll find they become your friends. For information, call Ron at 812-571-1919.
Minimal Regatta planned
The Sixth Annual Adam Bryant Minimal regatta kicks off on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., at the Scott Driver Park on S.R. 78 West with a Captain’s dinner followed by fireworks. The fun continues on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a 5K/10K “Run for the Booty,” at 7:30 a.m. and homemade boat races at 9 a.m. Admission to fireworks, boat races and kid’s zone is free and all events are open to the public. For information, visit the website at minimalregatta.com, or like them on Facebook, or call 863-763-5383.
Church holds bingo
All are invited to attend bingo on Monday, Oct. 3, at Sacred Heart Church, 901 S.W. Sixth St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game starts at 7 p.m. Food, soft drinks, snacks and desserts are available at reasonable prices.
Legion holds flag disposal ceremony
The American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will hold the annual Flag Disposal Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. Flags can be dropped off at the Legion at any time between now and Oct. 6. There will be someone there by 7 a.m. every morning or you can leave them at the door.
Political Forum set for Oct. 20
The General Election Okeechobee Political Forum will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5:45 to 9:45 p.m. in the gymnasium at Osceola Middle School, 825 S.W. 28th St. The candidates from the following races who are opposed in the General Election have been invited to attend. Regional and state candidates will be invited to have an informational table only.
• School Board – District 4;
• City Council – 2 Seats;
• Sheriff;
• Property Appraiser;
• County Commission – District 1;
• County Commission – District 3;
• County commission – District 5.
In addition, the two candidates for the 19th Judicial Circuit – Group 6 judge will give a brief overview of their legal experience so attendees will become more informed. Forum attendees have an active part in the forum process as they are encouraged to submit questions to the review panel for the candidates. The forum will include candidate opening and closing statements as well as three questions posed to each candidate. The JROTC will present the colors, Jim Clark will sing The Star-Spangled Banner, Diane Hagan will review the election procedures, Deborah Hooker will review the amendments, the FFA will assist with set-up and question delivery and the concessions will be provided by the Raisin’ ‘Em Right 4-H club. Jon Geitner will be the forum moderator. Come and show your civic pride!
Domestic Violence seminar
October is Domestic Violence awareness month. Martha’s House will host a free domestic violence seminar on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Hampton Inn from 7 until 9 p.m. for salon professionals. CUT IT OUT is a program sponsored by The National Cosmetology Association (NCA), Clairol Professional, and Southern Living At HOME. Founded in 2003, the program is designed to alert salon professionals to the signs of domestic abuse and to enable them to provide resources to their clients, peers, and friends. Wine and appetizers will be provided. For information, you may contact Shirlean Graham at 863-763-2893. Certificates will be given to comply with your 1-hour mandatory training.
Referral Network to meet
The Okeechobee Business Women’s Referral Network will meet on Friday, Oct. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Cowboys BBQ, 202 N.E. Seventh Ave. They have several new members you will want to come and meet. This is a great way to get to know other businesswomen, share ideas and grow your business. They encourage a small-gift exchange among attendees. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.
B.R.A.T. Club needs candy
The B.R.A.T. Club is hosting its annual Halloween Dance Party on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus. We are looking for donations of candy, sweet treats or small toys to place in goodie bags for the kids that attend the dance. Attendance is normally 100 or more at this event every year. If you would like to donate candy, toys, or monetary donations for the event, please contact Tammi Kelly at 772-708-6764, email okeebratclub@gmail.com or drop off your donation at the Okeechobee News during office hours Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NOPE ceremony is Oct. 27
Thursday, Oct. 27, communities across the nation will join the NOPE Task Force in hosting the 10th annual NOPE Candle Light Vigil in memory of those lost to, and those suffering from, substance abuse. The vigil will be held at the Okeechobee County Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98 N., at 6 p.m. If you would like to participate in the Okeechobee NOPE Candlelight Vigil by submitting a photo of a family member or friend, submit the photo to the NOPE website, www.nopetaskforce.org; or, contact Connie Curry at 863-763-3117. The deadline for submitting photos is Oct. 1. The NOPE Vigil strives to raise awareness and open the doors to recovery by eliminating the prejudice that has followed the disease of addiction — a disease that shows no prejudice to any walk of life or background. With the removal of shame comes the hope for survival. Acceptance of the disease can be humbling to the soul and, in turn, empowering to those in need to seek help.
Oasis Lounge open to the public every Friday and Saturday
Meet your friends and neighbors to enjoy an evening of fun and relaxation at the Oasis Lounge at the Okeechobee Shrine Club on Friday, and Saturday. The Lounge is open from 5 until 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday evening and features live music. For activities happening at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, or to inquire about leasing opportunities, contact Kip Gardner at 863-610-6659 or 863-357-0427.
Reach columnist Tammi Kelly at tkelly@newszap.com