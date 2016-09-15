Community Events for Okeechobee

Community events —
Children’s Services to meet
The Children’s Services Council of Okeechobee will have its first Public Budget Hearing for the year 2016-2017 on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5:01 p.m., in the Okeechobee County School Board office, Room 303 at 700 S.W. Second Ave.
Eagles serve tacos
Cypress Hut Eagles, 4701 U.S. 441 S.E., is having Taco Night on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. Music is by Randy. On Friday, Sept. 16, they are serving 16-oz. ribeye steaks, fried shrimp, haddock, catfish and tilapia dinners. Music at 7 p.m. is by Sax on the Beach. Saturday, Sept. 17, dinner will be by the Eagle Riders with music by Hard Country at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 18, music by Wayne Purvis starts at 6 p.m. For information, call 863-467-1154.
Yard sale date announced
Martha’s House, 4134 U.S. 441 N., will have a yard sale on Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with clothes, shoes, handbags, toys and more. For information, call 863-763-2893.
Ringing of the Bells on Sept. 17
The Okeechobee DAR Chapter would like to remind you of the church bells ringing at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. This is when our Constitution was signed. “Bells Across America” event will celebrate the 229th anniversary of signing The United States Constitution when this historical event took place. We know today that the Constitution stands as an icon of Freedom for all people in the United States of America.
Moose serves breakfast
The Okeechobee Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will serve a dinner of beef tips and noodles on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. with live entertainment by Lisa Riley until 9 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a cook-to-order breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. Come out on Saturday, Sept. 24, for the Rusty Wright band from 6 to 9 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.
Big Lake Speed show set
Big Lake Speed Show starts Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Arena, 1885 U.S. 441 N. The Exhibition starts at 9 a.m. and the Show is at 11 a.m. For information, visit the website at www.biglakespeedshow.com, email to biglakespeedshow@yahoo.com or check out Facebook.
Shrine planning live music
Meet your friends and neighbors to enjoy an evening of fun and relaxation at the Oasis Lounge at the Okeechobee Shrine Club Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. The Lounge is open from 5 until 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday evening and features live music for your dancing and listening pleasure. For activities happening at the Okeechobee Shrine Club or to inquire about leasing opportunities, contact Kip Gardner at 863-610-6659 or 863-357-0427.
Eagles hold Pajama Party
Fraternal Order of Eagles #4137, 9985 U.S. 441 N., are having a Pajama Party Attitude Adjustment Hour on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. The live band Red Neck Crazy will entertain from 7 to 11 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 16, a surf or turf dinner begins at 6 p.m. featuring 1-inch choice ribeye or shrimp or Okeechobee catfish with salad, potato and dessert. Live music begins at 7 p.m. with the Medicine Man and Dennis. An Auxiliary meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, regarding the future of the Auxiliary. Due to lack of interest, the September karaoke contest is canceled. For information, call 863-763-2552.
Awards banquet set
Okeechobee County 4-H presents the 4-H Awards Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. There will be a Chinese Auction at 5 p.m. Awards begin, and at 6 p.m. dinner is served. Advance tickets are $5 and at-the-door tickets are $7. For information, or to get tickets, call 863-763-6469.
Veterans Appreciation Day set
Veterans Appreciation Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park. The public is welcome. Live music entertainment, food and fun. For vendor, volunteer or sponsor information please call Bobby Keefe at 863-610-3065 or Jenny Vickers at 863-697-8644.
Legion hosts bingo
America Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., is hosting bingo on Sunday, Sept. 18, opening at 5 p.m. The games start at 6:30 p.m. Food is available at reasonable prices. Come enjoy the fun.
Elks serves breakfast
Lake Okeechobee Elks #2871 are having an AYCE Pancake Breakfast Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St. We are serving pancake, sausage, juice and coffee. Condiments will include sugar free syrup for those who have sugar restrictions. Suggested donation will be adults $6, children 6-10 $3, and children under 5 free. This is a fundraiser/ membership drive, so it is open to the public with proceeds going to Elks Charities. We think we offer the yummiest pancakes in Okeechobee, so come join us. For information, contact Marcia Anderson, event coordinator at 863-254-8063.
Church hosts bingo
Sacred Heart, 901 S.W. Sixth St., will host bingo on Monday, Sept. 19. Bingo opens at 5 p.m., calling starts 7 p.m. They typically have various types of giveaways. For your health, they are non-smoking. Sandwiches, soft drinks, snacks and desserts are available at reasonable prices.
Historical society to meet
The Okeechobee Historical Society will resume meeting after the summer break on Monday, Sept. 19, beginning at noon, with a covered dish luncheon in the Okeechobee Historical Museum, 1850 U.S. 98 N. Dues to join this organization are $10 a year for each member. We will be gearing up for a busy year as the county begins its year-long Centennial Celebration in 2017. We welcome new members to attend.
Retired Educators to meet
The Okeechobee Retired Educators Association will meet on Monday, Sept. 19, in the meeting room of Beef O’Brady’s starting at 11 a.m.
The Chamber is cooking up a cookbook!
The Chamber of Commerce is “cooking” up a great opportunity for you to get your famous recipe featured in our new Chamber cookbook. We’re looking for those “secret” recipes, long time family recipes or some new ones that you’ve just cooked up. We will have eight categories. Appetizers & Beverages, Soups & Salads, Vegetables & Side Dishes, Main Dishes, Breads & Rolls, Desserts, Cookies & Candy and This & That sections. So, get these recipes in as fast as you can, so we can meet our Sept. 20, deadline and have them back in time for Christmas. Please send them to info@okeechobeebusiness.com. or type them and bring them to the chamber office.
Democratic Party to meet
The Okeechobee Democratic Party will meet on the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Okeechobee County Public Library, 206 S.W. 16th St. For information, contact Steve Cates at 863-534-2061.
Elks to meet at Legion
Lake Okeechobee Elks #2871 will host its second business meeting for the month on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the American Legion, 501 S.E. Second Ave. This will be the monthly potluck dinner starting at 6 p.m., with the business portion of the meeting to start at 7 p.m. Bring a dish to share and remember the $5 donation will be applied to the building fund. Hope to see all our absent summer travelers for good conversation and welcome hugs.
Soccer clinic set
Youth soccer clinic will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 5:30 -8:30 p.m. at the Okeechobee County Sports Complex, 580 N.W. 27th Lane. Check-in will begin one hour prior to the clinic. If you have questions, please visit soccer.youthsportsclinics.com or contact Stephanie Taylor at 770-337-3081 or email staylor@gmdealerprograms.com.
Fun Run set
The second annual Florida Department of Health (FDOH) 5K fun walk/run will be held at Taylor Creek Storm Water Treatment area, on U.S. 441 N., across from G4S on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 a.m. Pre-register by calling 863-462-5800.
Dinner for first responders set
Attention first responders! Bring the family and enjoy a spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St. There will be a bounce house for the kids! OCSO, OCPD, city/county fire/rescue, FWC and Forrest Service, all are welcome. Sponsored by Okeechobee Shrine Club, Okeechobee Masonic Lodge No. 237 and Okeechobee Chapter No. 128 Order of the Eastern Star. RSVP by Sept. 15 to Fred Sterling at 863-634-7208 or Kip Gardner at 863-610-6659.
Collaborative Council to meet
The Community Collaborative Council of the Okeechobee County Shared Services Network will conduct their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. in the board room of the Okeechobee County School Board, 700 S.W. Second Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to allow the community to identify issues, collaborate, and share information regarding services for children and their families. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. For information, please call Erin Moore at 863-462-5000, ext. 257.
September yard sale dates set
Hospice of Okeechobee will host a yard sale at 315 S.E. Third Ave., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Hospice now has its boutique open 8 a.m. until noon each day.
Domestic Violence seminar
October is Domestic Violence awareness month. Martha’s House will host a free domestic violence seminar on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Hampton Inn from 7 until 9 p.m. for salon professionals. CUT IT OUT is a program sponsored by The National Cosmetology Association (NCA), Clairol Professional, and Southern Living At HOME. Founded in 2003, the program is designed to alert salon professionals to the signs of domestic abuse and to enable them to provide resources to their clients, peers, and friends. Wine and appetizers will be provided. For information, you may contact Shirlean Graham at 863-763-2893. Certificates will be given to comply with your 1-hour mandatory training.
Referral Network to meet
The Okeechobee Business Women’s Referral Network will meet on Friday, Oct. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Cowboys BBQ, 202 N.E. Seventh Ave. They have several new members you will want to come and meet. This is a great way to get to know other businesswomen, share ideas and grow your business. They encourage a small-gift exchange among attendees. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.
NOPE ceremony is Oct. 27
Thursday, Oct. 27, communities across the nation will join the NOPE Task Force in hosting the 10th annual NOPE Candle Light Vigil in memory of those lost to, and those suffering from, substance abuse. The vigil will be held at the Okeechobee County Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98 N., at 6 p.m. If you would like to participate in the Okeechobee NOPE Candlelight Vigil by submitting a photo of a family member or friend, submit the photo to the NOPE website, www.nopetaskforce.org; or, contact Connie Curry at 863-763-3117. The deadline for submitting photos is Oct. 1. The NOPE Vigil strives to raise awareness and open the doors to recovery by eliminating the prejudice that has followed the disease of addiction — a disease that shows no prejudice to any walk of life or background. With the removal of shame comes the hope for survival. Acceptance of the disease can be humbling to the soul and, in turn, empowering to those in need to seek help.
