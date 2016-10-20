Church won’t host ‘trunk or treat’ this year

There will be no ‘trunk or treat’ event this year in Flagler park.
That is confirmed by the First Baptist Church who spearheaded the Trunk or Treat project in other years.
This year they will host a Fall Festival on Monday, Oct. 31 at the First Baptist Church, 401 S.W. Fourth St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The festival will be open to the public.
No permit has been pulled from city hall to use the park for Trunk or Treat at this time.
Normal trick or treating will be held on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Even without the traditional event in the park, October holds other activities for kids of all ages to enjoy the holiday season.
Some of the up coming Halloween Happenings are:
B.R.A.T. Club dance
The B.R.A.T. Club is hosting its annual Halloween Dance Party on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus. For kids ages 11-16, there will be a prize for the best costume! For information, contact Tammi Kelly at 772-708-6764, email okeebratclub@gmail.com.
Halloween Mixer
Main Street October Mixer will be held at Brown Cow Sweetery, 103 S.W. Park St., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. Come dressed in costume and enjoy networking at the sweetest place in town!
Fall Festival
Okeechobee Church of the Trinity, 2939 S.W. Third Terrace, will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. We will have games, prizes along with a concession stand. Open to the public. Located in the Cedar Plaza behind PNC Bank. Call Teresa at 863-824-0208 or 863-623-6500 for information.
Family Fall Festival
A Family Fall Festival will be held at the Christ Fellowship Church, 701 S. Parrott Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For information, visit www.gochristfellowship.com.
Newspaper hosts
Halloween photo costume
The Okeechobee News, 107 S.W. 17th St., will hold a photo costume contest for all ages on Monday, Oct. 31. Stop by the office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a photo opportunity and a sweet treat!
The photos will be uploaded to our Facebook page and the one with the most likes by the end of the week will win a prize and have their photo in the Okeechobee News! For information, call Tammi at 863-763-3134 EXT 4228.
Home Depot haunted house
Home Depot, 2700 U.S. 441 S., will host the fifth annual haunted house on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Church fall festival
Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene, 425 S.W. 28th St., will hold a fall festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2-6 p.m. There will be bounce houses, games, food and fun. This event is free and open to the public.
