Chamber of Commerce News

• Dec. 14 – The chamber will facilitate a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. for Brown Cow Sweetery, celebrating their five-year anniversary! Congratulations to Mark and Paulette on a “Sweet” five years. Come help us recognize this delicious business.

• Dec. 15 – The chamber will host a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. for Mira Realty on their first-year anniversary and new store front business. Let’s help Kristina and Joe celebrate their achievements. Refreshments will be served.

• Dec. 15 – The Concealed Weapon Permit class will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at the chamber. The class will last approximately two hours. Range qualification will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17. You will be instructed where to meet on Saturday during the Thursday evening class. You may use your own weapon or you may use the weapon we provide you during qualification. The cost of the class is $40 which must be paid in advance. You may sign up by clicking on “register now” at the chamber web site. You may pay for the class online with a credit card or stop by the chamber and pay for the class with a check or cash. Those people who sign up and do not pay in advance will not be guaranteed a seat in the class.

• Leadership Okeechobee – The chamber is in the process of recruiting participants for its 2016 Leadership Okeechobee Class. Leadership Okeechobee is an eight-month program were participants attend “class” one day out of the month to learn leadership skills, learn about the various civic organizations Okeechobee has to offer, and how our government, education system, judicial system, agriculture and agri-business entities operate and why they are a vital part of our community. At the chamber we understand that in most cases the participants of this program will be employees. The time commitment for this program is dependent upon the participant and the employer. There is a required class once a month that lasts typically from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Outside of this class the participant is asked to stay up to date on email class discussions and in the eight-month time period complete one “homework” assignment. We hope that you will consider sending someone from your company to participate in this year’s Leadership Okeechobee program.

• Chamber Cookbook – The Chamber of Commerce is “cooking” up a great opportunity for you to get your famous recipe featured in our new chamber cookbook. We’re looking for those “secret” recipes, long-time family recipes or some new ones that you’ve just cooked up. You know the ones. Those recipes that you always go to when family or company are coming over or those you take to church for pot luck dinners. We’re looking for recipes from the pioneering days to your up-to-date culinary dishes. These recipes can even be from some of our local restaurants wanting to share a specialty or two. If you are submitting your grandmother’s recipe, another family member or even a restaurant recipe, be sure to put submitted by you. That way both will have their names attached to the recipe. We’ll have eight categories set up. There will be, Appetizers & Beverages, Soups & Salads, Vegetables & Side Dishes, Main Dishes, Breads & Rolls, Desserts, Cookies & Candy and This & That sections. Send in as many as you like. We have a deadline of the end of year to have them all sent in. So, get these recipes in as fast as you can so we can meet our deadline and have them back at the beginning of the year. Please send them in to paulette@okeechobeebusiness.com or you can type them and bring them in to the chamber office. Can’t wait to see what all you’re cooking up!

• Chamber Holiday Hours – The chamber will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!



