Centennial Celebration Kick Off Party to feature street dance, food trucks, Waterways Exhibit, kids’ games, photo booth; Free public street party is Saturday, Jan. 21, 6-10 p.m. at the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse

Jan 20th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Okeechobee County residents and visitors will be dancing in the street again on Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Okeechobee County Centennial Celebration Kickoff party in front of the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street.

The party is free and open to the public. A DJ will provide music for dancing in the street in front of the courthouse. Bleacher seating will be available.

Food trucks will be set up on the field across the street from the courthouse. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office will provide tents, tables and chairs for those who wish to sit down to enjoy their food. The Building Relationships Among Teens (BRAT) Club will host a variety of free games for children.

Inside the courthouse, visitors can view the Smithsonian Institute WaterWays exhibit and a display of art by Guy Harvey.

The Kickoff will also include a free photo booth and a lip sync contest, as well as some displays by local nonprofit organizations.

For more information online go to www.visitokeechobeecounty.com.

Recent Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie