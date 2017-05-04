Buckhead Ridge home destroyed in fire

GLADES COUNTY — An unoccupied home in Buckhead Ridge was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.
The blaze at 1210 Chobee Loop lit up the night sky, according to a witness.
Glades County Emergency Management Director Bob Jones said the 9-1-1 call came in around 10 p.m. He said Glades County firefighters from Buckhead Ridge and Lakeport responded, with assistance from Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue and the Seminole Tribe Fire Department from Brighton Seminole Reservation.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes, and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
The home was unoccupied and was being renovated before the fire, said Mr. Jones. He said the structure is a total loss. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.