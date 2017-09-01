Alleged drug dealers given bonds

By Eric Kopp

Okeechobee News

Nearly every one of the individuals picked up Tuesday in a drug roundup throughout Okeechobee County are being held in the county jail on bonds topping $100,000.

The Aug. 29 operation started with a 6 a.m. briefing and continued for much of the day with law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies picking up the suspects on Okeechobee County warrants. Some of the individuals were arrested on local warrants in other counties.

When the day was over a total of 32 people had been arrested. While the individual charges varied, nearly all the arrests dealt with the street-level sales of prescription pills, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Taking part in the initiative was: the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office; the Okeechobee City Police Department; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF); the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and, Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Following is a list of those arrested, their addresses, charges and bonds.

• Terry ‘Gold Teeth’ Taylor, 61, N.E. 13th Ave., Okeechobee — possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area (eight counts) and one count of trafficking in cocaine. His total bond was set at $600,000.

• Ladonna Marie Hopewell, 29, N.W. Fifth St., Okeechobee — possession of hydromorphone with intent to sell (two counts). Her total bond was set at $50,000.

• Francisco P. Reyes, 63, Okeechobee — sale of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. His total bond was set at $100,000.

• James Harley Ihinger, 38, S.W. 19th St., Okeechobee — sale of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. His total bond was set at $100,000.

• Clarence Dennis, 61, N.E. 15th Ave., Okeechobee — sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church (two counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. His total bond was set at $111,000. He has been released on bond.

• Christine Nancy Maier, 32, S.E. 43rd Trace, Okeechobee — was arrested on a Palm Beach County felony warrant charging her with failure to appear (two counts). She is being held without bond.

• Donna Anne Lewis, 59, S.E. Seventh St., Okeechobee — sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church (two counts). Her bond was set at $100,000.

• Merita Jackson, 54, N.E. 16th Ave., Okeechobee — sale of hydromorphone within 1,000 feet of a church (six counts). Her total bond was set at $300,000.

• Dawn Ashlee Hartzke, 49, S.E. 47th Terrace, Okeechobee — possession of oxycodone with intent to sell (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine. Her total bond was set at $55,000.

• Walter ‘Freak’ Jackson, 59, N.E. 16th Ave., Okeechobee — sale of hydromorphone within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of hydromorphone with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church. His total bond was set at $60,000. He has been released on bond

• David Eugene Sherrod, 34, N.W. 11th St., Okeechobee — sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church. His total bond was set at $100,000. He has been released on bond

• Johnnie Lee Frost, 33, N.E. 16th Ave., Okeechobee — sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a specified area, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. His total bond was set at $51,000. He has been released on bond

• James Henry Stephenson, 69, U.S. 441 S.E., Okeechobee — sale of oxycodone within 1,000 feet of a church (two counts) and possession of oxycodone with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church (two counts). His total bond was set at $200,000. He has been released on bond.

• Michelle Renee Fussell, 43, S.E. 36th Ave., Okeechobee — possession of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $10,000.

• Jonna Leigh Kimla, 28, S.E. 36th Ave., Okeechobee — sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Her total bond was set at $100,000.

• Wesley Alan Williams, 30, U.S. 441 S.E., Okeechobee — sale of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. His total bond was set at $50,000.

• Charles Edgar Hill, 33, N.E. Third Lane, Okeechobee — sale of methamphetamine (two counts). His total bond was set at $100,000.

• Sherman Maurice Gordon, 36, N.W. Ninth Drive, Okeechobee — trafficking in methamphetamine (two counts), sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and driving while license suspended. His total bond was set at $250,500.

• Natasha Shena Covert, 35, N.E. 16th Ave., Okeechobee — sale of hydromorphone within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of hydromorphone with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church. Her total bond was set at $100,000.

• Jessica Lynn Harris, 31, S.W. 18th St., Okeechobee — sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church (two counts). Her total bond was set at $300,000.

• Walter Frank ‘Nunee’ Jackson, 58, N.E. 16th Ave., Okeechobee — sale of hydromorphone within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of hydromorphone with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church. His bond was set at $150,000.

• David Allen Lewis, 38, S.W. 16th Ave., Okeechobee — sale of hydromorphone within 1,000 feet of a church (three counts) and possession of hydromorphone with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church (three counts). His total bond was set at $300,000.

• Bobby Damale Redden, 26, N.W. 10th St., Okeechobee — sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. His total bond was set at $50,000.

• Ervey Ponce, 33, N.W. Fourth St., Okeechobee — sale of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school. His total bond was set at $55,000.

• Howard Lee Clendenin Jr., 36, N.W. 36th Ave., Okeechobee — sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified area and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area. His total bond was set at $250,000.

• Robert Bryan Smith, 49, N.E. Fifth St., Okeechobee — sale of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. His total bond was set at $100,000.

• Brandi Ashley Collins, 35, N.W. Sixth Ave., Okeechobee — trafficking in hydromorphone. Her bond was set at $75,000.

• Willie Dantriel Lewis, 34, N.E. 17th Ave., Okeechobee — sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area and possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area. His total bond was set at $100,000.

There are three people currently being held in other jurisdictions that were arrested in connection with this year-long investigation. Those three — Andrew ‘Fat Red’ Jackson (St. Lucie County), Richard Watson (Osceola County) and Matthew Dustin Cole (Polk County) — will be returned to Okeechobee County at a later date.

Despite the arrests, this investigation is continuing.

Some mugshots were not available by presstime.

