Okeechobee Church Directory

If you are a local church, look at the alphabetized list below and locate your church information. To add your church, or to send additions or corrections, email okeenews@newszap.com.

Abiding Hope Worship Center

Assemblies of God

4550 U.S. 441 N.

Phone: 863-763-3736

Pastor: Mark Witt

Sunday service: 10:00 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday school: 9:00 a.m.

Sunday children’s church: 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday: 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth Ministries, 7 p.m.

www.abidinghopewc.com

abidinghope.office@gmail.com

Alpha Ministries at Freedom Ranch

11655 U.S. Hwy. 441 S.E.

Pastor: John Glenn

Phone: 863-763-9800

Sunday service time: 11 a.m. with Children’s Church

www.churchinthewoodsokeechobee.org/

office@alphaministries.org

https://www.facebook.com/Church-in-the-Woods-Alpha-Ministries-124226350931259/

Basinger Christian Brethren Church

16090 N.W. 176th Ave.

Phone: 863-763-7798;

cell: 863-634-0781

Pastor: Reverend Monroe Arnold

Sunday service times: 11 a.m.

Bible study: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 p.m.

Believers Fellowship Church

300 S.W. Sixth Ave.

Pastor: Nick Hopkins

Phone: 863-763-6848

Sunday school: 10 a.m.

Sunday service: 11 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday Bible study: 7 p.m.

Bible Church of God

3666 E. Hwy. 70 (old Elks Lodge)

Phone: 863-357-2264

Pastor: Bishop Robert L. Banks, Jr.

Sunday worship: 10 a.m.

Tues. & Thurs. 7:30 p.m.

Big Lake Church of Christ

1115 S.W. Third Ave.

Phone: 863-467-6758

Sunday: Bible, 9:30 a.m.,

Sunday service: 10:30 a.m. & 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 6 p.m.

Big Lake Missions Outreach

P.O. Box 1663, Okeechobee, 34973

Phone: 863-763-5725; cell,

863-697-6433

Bruce and Mary Anne Swinford, Directors

Feeding the needy behind the Methodist Church five days a week at noon.

Brighton Baptist Church

24050 Highway 70 West

Pastor: Calvin Fryar

Phone: 863-763-3063 (Office)

863-763-6626 (Church office)

Sunday school: 9:45 a.m.; Worship 10:45 a.m.

Fifth Sunday dinner announced.

Buckhead Ridge Baptist Church

1731 Hunter Rd., Buckhead Ridge

Pastor: Arlen Cook, 863-763-7165

Sunday school: 9:45 a.m.

Sunday worship: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 6 p.m.

arlenandloretta@gmail.com

Calvary Chapel of Okeechobee

212 S. Parrott Ave., Okeechobee

Pastor: Carlos Amador

Phone: 863 623-5283

Services: Sunday 10 a.m.

Children’s ministry services: Sunday at 10 a.m.

Email: pastorcarlos_calvary@aol.com

http://www.calvaryokeechobee.org/

Church of God of Okeechobee

301 N.E. 4th Ave.

Phone: 863-763-4127

Pastor: Chad Keathley

Sunday services: 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday school: 10 a.m. all ages

Children’s church: 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday (family) night: 7 p.m., Teens 6 p.m.

Nursery available all services

www.okeechobeecog.com for streaming service

Email: chadkeathley@att.net

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

310 S.W. Sixth St., Okeechobee

Phone: 863-467-2425

Branch President David Whitesell conducting

Sunday services: 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Youth 13 & older: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Church of Our Saviour Episcopal

200 N.W. Third St., Okeechobee

Phone: 863-763-4843

Father Jim Shevlin

Sunday services: English, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: 6 p.m., meal

info@ChurchOfOurSaviourOkeechobee.org

churchofoursaviourokeechobee.org

Community Church of Basinger

19836 U.S. 98 N.

Phone: 863-763-0437

Pastor: Rev. Michael W. Peppers

Sunday Services: 11 a.m.

Wednesday: 7 p.m.

michaelpeppers@earthlink.net

Cornerstone Baptist Church of Okeechobee

Southern Baptist

18387 U.S. 441 N.

Pastor: Tommmaso Pasquarella; cell, 863-532-8519

Sunday service: 11 a.m.

Sunday school: 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday: 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/Cornerstone-Baptist-Church-Okeechobee-172821909443710/?fref=nf

Email: tom@cornerstoneokee.org

Embassy Church at Basinger

Location: corner of Hwy. 98 & 68

Bill Sherman, Ambassador

Phone: 863-634-3934

Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.

Everglades Baptist Church

3725 S.E. Eighth Street,

863-261-2198 (Everglades Elementary School)

Pastor: Doug Nickalson; email: dnickalson@gmail.com

Co-Pastor: Eric Phillips

Sunday: Bible study, 9:15 a.m.

Worship service: 10:30 a.m.

Faith Farm Ministries

7595 N.E. 128th Ave., Okeechobee

Phone: 863-763-4224

Pastor: Jim Benton

Sunday service: 10 a.m.

Wednesday: 7 p.m.

www.faithfarm.org

First Baptist Church of Okeechobee

401 S.W. Fourth St., Ph: 863-763-2171

Sunday services: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sunday: 6 p.m. traditional worship service

Sunday Bible study: 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday: AWANAS, 6 p.m.

Wed: Bible study, 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall

www.fbcokee.org

Email: mail@fbcokee.org

First Indian Baptist Church of Brighton

20060 Reservation Road

Rev. Matthew Johnson Tiger, Pastor

Sunday Worship: 11 a.m.

Sunday evening: 7 p.m.

Sunday school: 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday: 7 p.m. prayer service

Church office: 863-357-0013

www.firstindianbaptistchurchofbrighton.org

First United Methodist Church

200 N.W. Second St.

Off: 863-763-4021

Sr. Pastor: Bruce Simpson

Associate Pastor: Jim Dawson

Sunday service: Sunday after Easter–October, 10 a.m.

Sunday service: Nov.–Easter, 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Sunday School: 8:30 a.m. (Sunday after Easter-October)

9:45 a.m. (November-Easter)

Wednesday: Youth, 6 p.m. (during school year)

www.fumcokee.com

Fountain of Life Church

1302 S.W. 32nd St.

Ph: 863-763-8945; or, 863-801-1297

Pastor: Dave Robertson

Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: 6:30 p.m.

www.folifechurch.net

Ft. Drum Community Church

32415 U.S. 441 N., Okeechobee

Phone: 863-467-1733

Pastor: Fred Hodges

Sunday services: 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Wednesday prayer: 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth 6 p.m.

Haven of Rest Pentecostal Church

912 N.W. Second St., Okeechobee

Ph: 863-357-3053; Pastor: Tom Velie

Sunday service: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday school: 10 a.m.

Tuesday prayer: 7 p.m.

Thursday: Bible study 7 p.m.

www.havenofrestchurch.com

His Church – It’s Jesus’ Church, non-denominational

1167 Linda Road, Buckhead Ridge

Phone: 863-357-6500

Pastors: Tim Welburn

Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday service and youth group: 6:30 p.m.

Email: office@hischurch-itsjesuschurch.org

www.hischurch.live

Iglesia Jesus Ses Mi Redentor (Christian Evangelical)

1302 S.W. 32nd Street, Okeechobee

Phone: 772-828-6226

Pastor: Ignacio Lorenzo

Sunday service: 3 p.m.

Thursday Bible study: 7:30 p.m.

Jesus Holy Ghost Crusade Church

1401 N.E. 14th Ave., 863-612-6395

Contact: Crystal Harris

Sunday service: 11 a.m.

Wednesday Bible: 7 p.m.

Food pantry: Tues-Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (863-634-9194)

Life Community Church (non-denominational)

701 S. Parrott Ave.

Pastor: Jim Waters

Phone: 863-763-3218, Office

Phone: 863-763-7800, Pastor residence

lifecommunitychurchFL@yahoo.com

Sunday school: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: 6:30 p.m., Bible study 7 p.m.

Living Word of Faith Fellowship

1902 S. Parrott Ave.

Phone: 863-763-6869, church

Pastor Lee Minton, cell: 863-697-8517

Sunday service: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Wed: Family Bible study, 6 p.m.

Friday: 7-9 p.m. Singing Jubilee

More 2 Life Ministries

All weekend services meet at

Osceola Middle School Gym

605 S.W. Park Street

Phone: 863-467-0796

Pastor: Cary McKee

Sundays: 10 a.m.

Wednesday meetings below at Serenity Coffee Shop

Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Adults

Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Youth

Mount Olive Baptist Church

PO Box 1566

1057 S.E. 14th Ct, Okeechobee, 34974

Cell phone: 772-800-5439

Church phone: 863-467-9355

Church email: truthwisdomlove@gmail.com

Pastor: Bishop Maurice Alexander

Sunday Worship Service: 11:00 a.m.

Sunday school: 10:00 a.m.

Sunday Bible class: 9:45 a.m.

Bible Study: Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

New Testament Baptist Church

Independent Baptist

535 N.E. 28th Ave.

Phone: 863-763-6682

Pastor:

Sunday Services: 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.

Sunday School: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Children Church: 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday Bible study and prayer: 7 p.m.

www.NewTestamentOkeechobee.com

Email: ntbcokeechobee@gmail.com

North Okeechobee Church of God

15949 N.W. 30th Terr.

Pastor: Don Leon

Phones: 863-467-6066; cell,

863-634-0344

Sunday: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., & 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 p.m.

Northside Baptist Church

51 N.W. 98 St., Okeechobee

Phone: 863-763-3584

Sunday services: 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday school: 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday: 6 p.m.

www.nbc-okeechobee.org

Email: northsidebaptistchurch@live.com

Oakview Baptist Church

677 S.W. 32nd Street

Phone: 863-763-1699

Pastor:

Sunday Service Times:

9:15 a.m. – Sunday School for all ages

Sunday Worship: 10:30 a.m.

Sunday: 6 p.m., Bible study classes

Wed: 6 p.m., Worship Service and AWANA groups

www.oakviewbaptist.com

Email: church@oakbc.org

Okeechobee Christian Church

Pastor: Jake Richardson

3055 S.E. 18th Terr.

Phone: 863-467-7858

Sunday School: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship: 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Senior Bible study, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.

www.okeechobeechristianchurch.com

Okeechobee Church of Christ

1401 S. Parrott Ave.

Phone: 863-763-4477

Evangelist: Daniel Stearsman

Sunday Bible study: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday service: 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.

Email: okeecofc@gmail.com

http://www.okeechobeechurchofchrist.com/

https://www.facebook.com/okeechobeecoc/

Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene

425 S.W. 28th St. (Wolff Rd.)

Phone: 863-763-3519

Pastor: Joshua Petty

Email: Josh@biglakenazarene.com

Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.

Sunday: Bible, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday Bible Study: 7:00 p.m.

Youth Group: Wednesday @ 7:00 pm

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OkeeNaz

Website: www.biglakenazarene.com

Okeechobee Church of the Trinity (interdenominational)

2939 S.W. Third Terrace

Phone: 863-824-0208; 863-484-8055

Pastor: Reverend Kathy Everett

Sunday Service: 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Youth, ages 13-17, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Youth, ages 4-12, 7 p.m.

Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church

4212 U.S. 441 N.

Pastor: Donny Raney

Phone: 863-763-3681

Sunday School 9:45 a.m. – Worship 10:45 a.m.

Sunday night BTC 5:30 p.m. – Worship 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday Bible study 7 p.m.

Youth Discovery program for the school year, Wednesday at 7 p.m. for pre-school through 12th grade.

Email: pastorraney@gmail.com

Okeechobee Presbyterian Church

312 N. Parrott Ave.

Phone: 863-824-0013

Pastor: Loy Mershimer

Sunday service: 10 a.m.

Food pantry: Mon., Tue., Wed. from 9–11:45 a.m.

Email: ldmershimer@yahoo.com

Okeechobee Seventh Day Adventist Church

412 N.W. 6th St.

Phone: 863-763-0655

School: 863-763-0763

Pastor: Rafael Fernandez

Sabbath Worship: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Tuesday: 7–8 p.m.

Peace Lutheran Church

750 N.W. 23rd Lane

Phone: 863-763-5042

Pastor: John C. Hirst

Sunday, traditional: 8 a.m.

Sunday, contemporary: 10:30 a.m.

Sunday school: 9:15 a.m. with adult electives

Coffee, fellowship: 9 a.m.

Email: pastorpeace@hotmail.com

pastorjohn@plcokee.com

www.plcokee.com

Pentecostals of Okeechobee

405 S.W. 10th Ave.

Phone: 863-634-4567

Pastor: Raymond Warren

Sunday services: 10 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday Bible study: 7 p.m.

Email: penteofokee@yahoo.com

www.okeepentecostals.com

Resurrection Life Church

1803 S.W. Third Avenue

Phone: 863-763-7770

Pastor(s): David and

Deborah San Martin

Sunday service: 10 a.m.

Children’s ministry also at 10 a.m.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Father Yves Francois

901 S.W. Sixth St.

Phone: 863-763-3727

Saturday service – 4:30 p.m. (English); Spanish 7:30 p.m.

Sunday – 7:30 & 10:30 a.m. (English); French 9 a.m.

and 12:45 p.m. in Spanish.

Weekday mass – Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.

sacredheart901@outlook.com

Seventh Day Christian Church

912 N.W. Park St., Okeechobee

Phone: 863-763-2285

Pastor: Doyle McDuffie

Worship: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Sabbath school Saturday: 11 a.m.

St. Stephens AME Church

1050 N.E. 16th Ave.

Phone: 863-763-5018, M–F, 1-6 p.m.

Pastor: Rev. Dallasteen Yates

Sunday service: 11 a.m.

Church school: 9:30 a.m.

Prayer meeting: Tuesday, 6:30

Bible study: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Midweek service: Wed., 7 p.m.

newststephenamechurch@gmail.com

St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church

1027 Chobee Loop, BHR on SR78

Phone: 863-946-0696

Pastor: Father Lorenzo Gonzalez

Friday mass: English at 4 p.m.

Saturday mass: English at 4 p.m.

Sunday: English at 10 a.m.

stjoseph10@hotmail.com

The Gathering

1735 S.W. 24th Avenue

Pastors: Mike & Theresa Brown

Phone: 863-357-4418

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. (Children’s Church & Nursery)

Wednesday: Life meetings throughout the week

Joy in the Mourning; grief support, Tuesdays at 2 p.m. (863-763-0899)

www.thegathering1.org

Treasure Island Baptist Church

4209 U.S. 441 S.E.

Phone: 863-824-0137

Pastor: Douglas T. Ryan

Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday school: 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Bible 6:30 p.m.

www.treasureislandbaptistchurch.com

Trinity Free Will Baptist Church

1840 N.E. 39th Blvd. (Cemetery Rd.)

Phone: 863-763-4962

Pastor: Thomas Dees

Sunday service: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday school: 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Bible: 6 p.m.

Victory Baptist Church

Denomination: Independent, King James Bible

500 S.W. Ninth St.

Phone: 863-763-0669

Pastor: Dr. Johnny Jarriel

Sunday services: 10:45 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday school: 10 a.m.

Wednesday: 7 p.m., and Kids Bible Club at 7 p.m.

www.victorybaptist-okeechobee.com

Email: pastorjvbc@gmail.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/victorybaptistokee

Westside Christian Church of Okeechobee

8082 Hwy. 70 West

Phone: 863-467-2278

Pastor: Richard Barker

Assoc. Minister: Willard Delaney

Sunday service: 10 a.m.

Sunday school: 9:15 a.m. (winter months only)

Email: clownscd@embarqmail.com

Wednesday: Bible study at 6 p.m.

www.facebook.com/Westside-Christian-Church-of-Okeechobee-111813058882730/