Okeechobee Church Directory

If you are a local church, look at the alphabetized list below and locate your church information. To add your church, or to send additions or corrections, email okeenews@newszap.com.
Abiding Hope Worship Center
Assemblies of God
4550 U.S. 441 N.
Phone: 863-763-3736
Pastor: Mark Witt
Sunday service: 10:00 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Sunday school: 9:00 a.m.
Sunday children’s church: 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Youth Ministries, 7 p.m.
www.abidinghopewc.com
abidinghope.office@gmail.com
Alpha Ministries at Freedom Ranch
11655 U.S. Hwy. 441 S.E.
Pastor: John Glenn
Phone: 863-763-9800
Sunday service time: 11 a.m. with Children’s Church
www.churchinthewoodsokeechobee.org/
office@alphaministries.org
https://www.facebook.com/Church-in-the-Woods-Alpha-Ministries-124226350931259/
Basinger Christian Brethren Church
16090 N.W. 176th Ave.
Phone: 863-763-7798;
cell: 863-634-0781
Pastor: Reverend Monroe Arnold
Sunday service times: 11 a.m.
Bible study: Sunday at 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m.
Believers Fellowship Church
300 S.W. Sixth Ave.
Pastor: Nick Hopkins
Phone: 863-763-6848
Sunday school: 10 a.m.
Sunday service: 11 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday Bible study: 7 p.m.
Bible Church of God
3666 E. Hwy. 70 (old Elks Lodge)
Phone: 863-357-2264
Pastor: Bishop Robert L. Banks, Jr.
Sunday worship: 10 a.m.
Tues. & Thurs. 7:30 p.m.
Big Lake Church of Christ
1115 S.W. Third Ave.
Phone: 863-467-6758
Sunday: Bible, 9:30 a.m.,
Sunday service: 10:30 a.m. & 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 6 p.m.
Big Lake Missions Outreach
P.O. Box 1663, Okeechobee, 34973
Phone: 863-763-5725; cell,
863-697-6433
Bruce and Mary Anne Swinford, Directors
Feeding the needy behind the Methodist Church five days a week at noon.
Brighton Baptist Church
24050 Highway 70 West
Pastor: Calvin Fryar
Phone: 863-763-3063 (Office)
863-763-6626 (Church office)
Sunday school: 9:45 a.m.; Worship 10:45 a.m.
Fifth Sunday dinner announced.
Buckhead Ridge Baptist Church
1731 Hunter Rd., Buckhead Ridge
Pastor: Arlen Cook, 863-763-7165
Sunday school: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday worship: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 6 p.m.
arlenandloretta@gmail.com
Calvary Chapel of Okeechobee
212 S. Parrott Ave., Okeechobee
Pastor: Carlos Amador
Phone: 863 623-5283
Services: Sunday 10 a.m.
Children’s ministry services: Sunday at 10 a.m.
Email: pastorcarlos_calvary@aol.com
http://www.calvaryokeechobee.org/
Church of God of Okeechobee
301 N.E. 4th Ave.
Phone: 863-763-4127
Pastor: Chad Keathley
Sunday services: 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Sunday school: 10 a.m. all ages
Children’s church: 10:45 a.m.
Wednesday (family) night: 7 p.m., Teens 6 p.m.
Nursery available all services
www.okeechobeecog.com for streaming service
Email: chadkeathley@att.net
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
310 S.W. Sixth St., Okeechobee
Phone: 863-467-2425
Branch President David Whitesell conducting
Sunday services: 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Youth 13 & older: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Church of Our Saviour Episcopal
200 N.W. Third St., Okeechobee
Phone: 863-763-4843
Father Jim Shevlin
Sunday services: English, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: 6 p.m., meal
info@ChurchOfOurSaviourOkeechobee.org
churchofoursaviourokeechobee.org
Community Church of Basinger
19836 U.S. 98 N.
Phone: 863-763-0437
Pastor: Rev. Michael W. Peppers
Sunday Services: 11 a.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m.
michaelpeppers@earthlink.net
Cornerstone Baptist Church of Okeechobee
Southern Baptist
18387 U.S. 441 N.
Pastor: Tommmaso Pasquarella; cell, 863-532-8519
Sunday service: 11 a.m.
Sunday school: 9:45 a.m.
Wednesday: 6 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/Cornerstone-Baptist-Church-Okeechobee-172821909443710/?fref=nf
Email: tom@cornerstoneokee.org
Embassy Church at Basinger
Location: corner of Hwy. 98 & 68
Bill Sherman, Ambassador
Phone: 863-634-3934
Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.
Everglades Baptist Church
3725 S.E. Eighth Street,
863-261-2198 (Everglades Elementary School)
Pastor: Doug Nickalson; email: dnickalson@gmail.com
Co-Pastor: Eric Phillips
Sunday: Bible study, 9:15 a.m.
Worship service: 10:30 a.m.
Faith Farm Ministries
7595 N.E. 128th Ave., Okeechobee
Phone: 863-763-4224
Pastor: Jim Benton
Sunday service: 10 a.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m.
www.faithfarm.org
First Baptist Church of Okeechobee
401 S.W. Fourth St., Ph: 863-763-2171
Sunday services: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Sunday: 6 p.m. traditional worship service
Sunday Bible study: 9:45 a.m.
Wednesday: AWANAS, 6 p.m.
Wed: Bible study, 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall
www.fbcokee.org
Email: mail@fbcokee.org
First Indian Baptist Church of Brighton
20060 Reservation Road
Rev. Matthew Johnson Tiger, Pastor
Sunday Worship: 11 a.m.
Sunday evening: 7 p.m.
Sunday school: 9:45 a.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m. prayer service
Church office: 863-357-0013
www.firstindianbaptistchurchofbrighton.org
First United Methodist Church
200 N.W. Second St.
Off: 863-763-4021
Sr. Pastor: Bruce Simpson
Associate Pastor: Jim Dawson
Sunday service: Sunday after Easter–October, 10 a.m.
Sunday service: Nov.–Easter, 8:30 and 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 8:30 a.m. (Sunday after Easter-October)
9:45 a.m. (November-Easter)
Wednesday: Youth, 6 p.m. (during school year)
www.fumcokee.com
Fountain of Life Church
1302 S.W. 32nd St.
Ph: 863-763-8945; or, 863-801-1297
Pastor: Dave Robertson
Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: 6:30 p.m.
www.folifechurch.net
Ft. Drum Community Church
32415 U.S. 441 N., Okeechobee
Phone: 863-467-1733
Pastor: Fred Hodges
Sunday services: 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Wednesday prayer: 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Youth 6 p.m.
Haven of Rest Pentecostal Church
912 N.W. Second St., Okeechobee
Ph: 863-357-3053; Pastor: Tom Velie
Sunday service: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Sunday school: 10 a.m.
Tuesday prayer: 7 p.m.
Thursday: Bible study 7 p.m.
www.havenofrestchurch.com
His Church – It’s Jesus’ Church, non-denominational
1167 Linda Road, Buckhead Ridge
Phone: 863-357-6500
Pastors: Tim Welburn
Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday service and youth group: 6:30 p.m.
Email: office@hischurch-itsjesuschurch.org
www.hischurch.live
Iglesia Jesus Ses Mi Redentor (Christian Evangelical)
1302 S.W. 32nd Street, Okeechobee
Phone: 772-828-6226
Pastor: Ignacio Lorenzo
Sunday service: 3 p.m.
Thursday Bible study: 7:30 p.m.
Jesus Holy Ghost Crusade Church
1401 N.E. 14th Ave., 863-612-6395
Contact: Crystal Harris
Sunday service: 11 a.m.
Wednesday Bible: 7 p.m.
Food pantry: Tues-Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (863-634-9194)
Life Community Church (non-denominational)
701 S. Parrott Ave.
Pastor: Jim Waters
Phone: 863-763-3218, Office
Phone: 863-763-7800, Pastor residence
lifecommunitychurchFL@yahoo.com
Sunday school: 9:30 a.m.
Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: 6:30 p.m., Bible study 7 p.m.
Living Word of Faith Fellowship
1902 S. Parrott Ave.
Phone: 863-763-6869, church
Pastor Lee Minton, cell: 863-697-8517
Sunday service: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Wed: Family Bible study, 6 p.m.
Friday: 7-9 p.m. Singing Jubilee
More 2 Life Ministries
All weekend services meet at
Osceola Middle School Gym
605 S.W. Park Street
Phone: 863-467-0796
Pastor: Cary McKee
Sundays: 10 a.m.
Wednesday meetings below at Serenity Coffee Shop
Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Adults
Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Youth
Mount Olive Baptist Church
PO Box 1566
1057 S.E. 14th Ct, Okeechobee, 34974
Cell phone: 772-800-5439
Church phone: 863-467-9355
Church email: truthwisdomlove@gmail.com
Pastor: Bishop Maurice Alexander
Sunday Worship Service: 11:00 a.m.
Sunday school: 10:00 a.m.
Sunday Bible class: 9:45 a.m.
Bible Study: Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.
Independent Baptist
535 N.E. 28th Ave.
Phone: 863-763-6682
Pastor:
Sunday Services: 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Children Church: 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday Bible study and prayer: 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Kings Kids/Trac (teens) 7 p.m. www.NewTestamentOkeechobee.com
Email: ntbcokeechobee@gmail.com
North Okeechobee Church of God
15949 N.W. 30th Terr.
Pastor: Don Leon
Phones: 863-467-6066; cell,
863-634-0344
Sunday: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., & 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m.
Northside Baptist Church
51 N.W. 98 St., Okeechobee
Phone: 863-763-3584
Sunday services: 10:45 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Sunday school: 9:45 a.m.
Wednesday: 6 p.m.
www.nbc-okeechobee.org
Email: northsidebaptistchurch@live.com
Oakview Baptist Church
677 S.W. 32nd Street
Phone: 863-763-1699
Pastor:
Sunday Service Times:
9:15 a.m. – Sunday School for all ages
Sunday Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Sunday: 6 p.m., Bible study classes
Wed: 6 p.m., Worship Service and AWANA groups
www.oakviewbaptist.com
Email: church@oakbc.org
Okeechobee Christian Church
Pastor: Jake Richardson
3055 S.E. 18th Terr.
Phone: 863-467-7858
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Senior Bible study, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.
www.okeechobeechristianchurch.com
Okeechobee Church of Christ
1401 S. Parrott Ave.
Phone: 863-763-4477
Evangelist: Daniel Stearsman
Sunday Bible study: 9:30 a.m.
Sunday service: 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.
Email: okeecofc@gmail.com
http://www.okeechobeechurchofchrist.com/
https://www.facebook.com/okeechobeecoc/
Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene
425 S.W. 28th St. (Wolff Rd.)
Phone: 863-763-3519
Pastor: Joshua Petty
Email: Josh@biglakenazarene.com
Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.
Sunday: Bible, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday Bible Study: 7:00 p.m.
Youth Group: Wednesday @ 7:00 pm
Facebook: www.facebook.com/OkeeNaz
Website: www.biglakenazarene.com
Okeechobee Church of the Trinity (interdenominational)
2939 S.W. Third Terrace
Phone: 863-824-0208; 863-484-8055
Pastor: Reverend Kathy Everett
Sunday Service: 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Youth, ages 13-17, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Youth, ages 4-12, 7 p.m.
Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church
4212 U.S. 441 N.
Pastor: Donny Raney
Phone: 863-763-3681
Sunday School 9:45 a.m. – Worship 10:45 a.m.
Sunday night BTC 5:30 p.m. – Worship 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday Bible study 7 p.m.
Youth Discovery program for the school year, Wednesday at 7 p.m. for pre-school through 12th grade.
Email: pastorraney@gmail.com
Okeechobee Presbyterian Church
312 N. Parrott Ave.
Phone: 863-824-0013
Pastor: Loy Mershimer
Sunday service: 10 a.m.
Food pantry: Mon., Tue., Wed. from 9–11:45 a.m.
Email: ldmershimer@yahoo.com
Okeechobee Seventh Day Adventist Church
412 N.W. 6th St.
Phone: 863-763-0655
School: 863-763-0763
Pastor: Rafael Fernandez
Sabbath Worship: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Tuesday: 7–8 p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
750 N.W. 23rd Lane
Phone: 863-763-5042
Pastor: John C. Hirst
Sunday, traditional: 8 a.m.
Sunday, contemporary: 10:30 a.m.
Sunday school: 9:15 a.m. with adult electives
Coffee, fellowship: 9 a.m.
Email: pastorpeace@hotmail.com
pastorjohn@plcokee.com
www.plcokee.com
Pentecostals of Okeechobee
405 S.W. 10th Ave.
Phone: 863-634-4567
Pastor: Raymond Warren
Sunday services: 10 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday Bible study: 7 p.m.
Email: penteofokee@yahoo.com
www.okeepentecostals.com
Resurrection Life Church
1803 S.W. Third Avenue
Phone: 863-763-7770
Pastor(s): David and
Deborah San Martin
Sunday service: 10 a.m.
Children’s ministry also at 10 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Father Yves Francois
901 S.W. Sixth St.
Phone: 863-763-3727
Saturday service – 4:30 p.m. (English); Spanish 7:30 p.m.
Sunday – 7:30 & 10:30 a.m. (English); French 9 a.m.
and 12:45 p.m. in Spanish.
Weekday mass – Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.
sacredheart901@outlook.com
Seventh Day Christian Church
912 N.W. Park St., Okeechobee
Phone: 863-763-2285
Pastor: Doyle McDuffie
Worship: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Sabbath school Saturday: 11 a.m.
St. Stephens AME Church
1050 N.E. 16th Ave.
Phone: 863-763-5018, M–F, 1-6 p.m.
Pastor: Rev. Dallasteen Yates
Sunday service: 11 a.m.
Church school: 9:30 a.m.
Prayer meeting: Tuesday, 6:30
Bible study: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Midweek service: Wed., 7 p.m.
newststephenamechurch@gmail.com
St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church
1027 Chobee Loop, BHR on SR78
Phone: 863-946-0696
Pastor: Father Lorenzo Gonzalez
Friday mass: English at 4 p.m.
Saturday mass: English at 4 p.m.
Sunday: English at 10 a.m.
stjoseph10@hotmail.com
The Gathering
1735 S.W. 24th Avenue
Pastors: Mike & Theresa Brown
Phone: 863-357-4418
Sunday: 10:30 a.m. (Children’s Church & Nursery)
Wednesday: Life meetings throughout the week
Joy in the Mourning; grief support, Tuesdays at 2 p.m. (863-763-0899)
www.thegathering1.org
Treasure Island Baptist Church
4209 U.S. 441 S.E.
Phone: 863-824-0137
Pastor: Douglas T. Ryan
Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday school: 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Bible 6:30 p.m.
www.treasureislandbaptistchurch.com
Trinity Free Will Baptist Church
1840 N.E. 39th Blvd. (Cemetery Rd.)
Phone: 863-763-4962
Pastor: Thomas Dees
Sunday service: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Sunday school: 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Bible: 6 p.m.
Victory Baptist Church
Denomination: Independent, King James Bible
500 S.W. Ninth St.
Phone: 863-763-0669
Pastor: Dr. Johnny Jarriel
Sunday services: 10:45 a.m. & 7 p.m.
Sunday school: 10 a.m.
Wednesday: 7 p.m., and Kids Bible Club at 7 p.m.
www.victorybaptist-okeechobee.com
Email: pastorjvbc@gmail.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/victorybaptistokee
Westside Christian Church of Okeechobee
8082 Hwy. 70 West
Phone: 863-467-2278
Pastor: Richard Barker
Assoc. Minister: Willard Delaney
Sunday service: 10 a.m.
Sunday school: 9:15 a.m. (winter months only)
Email: clownscd@embarqmail.com
Wednesday: Bible study at 6 p.m.
www.facebook.com/Westside-Christian-Church-of-Okeechobee-111813058882730/