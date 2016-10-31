Tammi’s Top of the Lake celebrates three years

Today is my column’s third anniversary! In the past three years, I have met and learned about so many different businesses in the community and have seen so many open up and become very successful. This column lists just a few of my favorite places in the community. I have a special little place in my heart for them, and I hope you love them as much as I do.
• Tin Fish Restaurant, 301 N. Parrott Ave., is passionate about serving lean, healthy fresh fish and other meals. The salmon, mahi mahi, grouper, snapper, and shrimp selections on the “Lightly Breaded” menu include fish-and-chip platters, seafood combos, sandwiches, tacos and burritos. They have gift certificates available as well. Give them a like on Facebook or call 863-357-072.
Tammi’s recommendation: The hush puppies with their honey butter.
• Chobee Play Skate N’ Bowl, 1465 U.S. 441 S.E., is Okeechobee’s kid-friendly and family environment with bowling lanes and laser tag and a skating rink! With great prices and so much to offer, this is the perfect destination for date night, family night and birthday parties. Make sure to check them out on Facebook and the website at www.chobeeplay.com. Be sure and tell them Tammi sent you! They can be reached at 863-467-1800.
Tammi’s recommendation: The skating rink. It’s nice to have one so close to home that is so much fun.
• Time to Escape, 2825 S.W. 3rd Terr. This is a place where a group of people can really have a good time! There are different rooms with different situations and they are always changing! You are locked in the room and you must figure out the clues, find keys, locate combinations and solve puzzles to unlock the door to escape. If you have a birthday party, office party, family reunion or even just a rainy day, this is a great way to change things up. Girls night out? How about a bridal party? This fits any and all occasions. Some rooms can hold up to 12 people. Check out their new Phobia room with live actors! Be sure to check them out of Facebook and visit the website at www.timetoescapeinfl.com or give them a call at 863-532-3741.
Tammi’s recommendation: Do Phobia — it will make your hair stand on end but you seem to find clues fast when scared. So much fun!
• The Lounge at Sacred Sanctuary, 207 S.W. Second Ave., is the perfect place to get away. The everyday world can become tiring, but The Lounge can bring peace to the noise and help you recharge. They offer a variety of massages from full-body to foot. They also provide life coaching, couples massages and a form of energy balancing treatment called Reiki. The owner is a service-connected disabled veteran. The business is dedicated to eco-friendly practices and supporting our troops. Be sure to like them on Facebook or give them a call at 863-447-0380.
Tammi’s recommendation: Bianca Keefe. She saved my neck and I mean that literally. I had a lot of problems with my neck and shoulder and after a few visits with her I am still doing very well.
• Co-Op Antiques, 106 S.E. Park St., is a treasure trove of unique finds. They have furniture, books, cups, purses, hats, figurines, old tools, vintage signs and so much more. This place is a must see! The store has been open in Okeechobee for 10 years and new items arrive every day. They buy and sell antiques. The store’s new hours are Sunday and Tuesday closed, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tammi’s recommendation: I love to come into this store and just walk around. They have so much different stuff all the time. So, take your time and look around — you never know what you may find.
There are so many wonderful businesses in Okeechobee and I wish I could include them all. Keep checking the Sunday paper every week for more businesses all the time.
Reach columnist Tammi Kelly at tkelly@newszap.com