Okeechobee’s newest place to thrift shop

Oct 20th, 2016 · by · Comments:
apple-butter

Apple Butter

Bendi’s Thrift Store, 114 S.W. Fifth Ave., is the newest place to shop! Belenda Howard, long time Lake Placid resident brought her small business to Okeechobee and opened Oct. 1. She has everything from kitchen supplies, furniture, DVDs, home decor and so much more. New things are always coming in and change everyday. This store is a must see! For Ms. Howard it isn’t just a business it’s a passion, she is often know as the “thrift store queen.”
“I love Okeechobee, I always felt like I am on the ‘beach side’ here. The community is so wonderful and it is so beautiful here,” said Ms. Howard.
Make sure to give Bendi’s Thrift Store a like on Facebook. They can be reached at 863-801-7599.
Enjoy this recipe of the week!
Slow Cooker Apple Butter
Ingredients: 12 pounds Golden Delicious apples – peeled, cored and sliced, 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, 3 cups white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves, 1 teaspoon ground allspice.
Directions:
1. Place apples and vinegar into a large slow cooker, and place lid on top. Set on High, and cook for 8 hours, then turn to Low, and continue cooking 10 hours more.
2. After 18 hours, stir in white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, clove, and allspice, and cook 4 hours more.

1

Tammi Kelly

Tags: · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2016 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie