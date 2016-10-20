Okeechobee’s newest place to thrift shop

Bendi’s Thrift Store, 114 S.W. Fifth Ave., is the newest place to shop! Belenda Howard, long time Lake Placid resident brought her small business to Okeechobee and opened Oct. 1. She has everything from kitchen supplies, furniture, DVDs, home decor and so much more. New things are always coming in and change everyday. This store is a must see! For Ms. Howard it isn’t just a business it’s a passion, she is often know as the “thrift store queen.”
“I love Okeechobee, I always felt like I am on the ‘beach side’ here. The community is so wonderful and it is so beautiful here,” said Ms. Howard.
Make sure to give Bendi’s Thrift Store a like on Facebook. They can be reached at 863-801-7599.
Enjoy this recipe of the week!
Slow Cooker Apple Butter
Ingredients: 12 pounds Golden Delicious apples – peeled, cored and sliced, 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, 3 cups white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves, 1 teaspoon ground allspice.
Directions:
1. Place apples and vinegar into a large slow cooker, and place lid on top. Set on High, and cook for 8 hours, then turn to Low, and continue cooking 10 hours more.
2. After 18 hours, stir in white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, clove, and allspice, and cook 4 hours more.
Reach columnist Tammi Kelly at tkelly@newszap.com