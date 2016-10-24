Okeechobee can supply all your medical and nursing needs

Bailey’s Medical Equipment and Supplies, 202 N.E. Second St., Suite 5, is the place to go in Okeechobee for all your medical supply and scrub apparel needs. The Okeechobee location is one of three stores in South Florida, and they are soon to open a fourth. They have a large variety of scrubs, nurses shoes and nursing supplies. For nurses, they understand that sometimes it’s hard to go out and pick up a new pair of scrubs for work. They have a great program called “Drop and Fit.” They will bring a rack of a variety of sizes, colors and brands right to your office for you and other co-workers to try on and place an order. Once your order comes in, they will deliver them right to your office. You never have to worry about not having time again.
As for medical equipment, they carry a vast supply of wheelchairs, hospital beds, braces, walking boots, lift chairs, walkers and so much more. If you have a prescription for special medical equipment, bring it to Bailey’s, they will fill the order and deliver it right to you for free. They also carry diabetics supplies, compression stockings and more.
For information on Bailey’s, check out their websites at www.baileysmedicalsupplies.com or www.baileysscrubs.com. Check them out on Facebook and don’t forget to tell them Tammi sent you! They can be reached at 863-623-4900.
Enjoy this recipe of the week!
Mushroom and Potato Soup
Ingredients: 5 tablespoons butter, divided, 2 leeks, chopped, 2 large carrots, sliced, 6 cups chicken broth, 2 teaspoons dried dill weed, 2 teaspoons salt, 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 bay leaf, 2 pounds potatoes, peeled and diced, 1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced, 1 cup half-and-half, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, fresh dill weed, for garnish optional.
Directions:
1. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Mix in leeks and carrots, and cook 5 minutes. Pour in broth. Season with dill, salt, pepper, and bay leaf. Mix in potatoes, cover, and cook 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender but firm. Remove and discard the bay leaf.
2. Melt the remaining butter in a skillet over medium heat, and saute the mushrooms 5 minutes, until lightly browned. Stir into the soup.
3. In a small bowl, mix the half-and-half and flour until smooth. Stir into the soup to thicken. Garnish each bowl of soup with fresh dill to serve.
Reach columnist Tammi Kelly at tkelly@newszap.com